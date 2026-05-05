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Short-term rental flats and apartments with garden in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
Looking for a perfect seaside retreat? We present to you a one-bedroom apartment of 54m², lo…
$523
per night
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Properties features in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

with Mountain view
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