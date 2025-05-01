Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Duplex
  6. Swimming pool

Monthly rent of duplexes Pool in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

Duplex Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for rent in other sections of our portal
4 bedroom Villa in Radenovici, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Radenovici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 3
$136
per night
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for_year_onebedroom_BudvaID 4Rent a one-bedroom apartment in Budva📌Location: In Budva,…
$854
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for_an_year_one_bedroom_BeciciID 6📍Rent a one-bedroom apartment in Becici with a sea v…
$911
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for_one_bedroom_BudvaID ID📍Rent an apartment in Budva with one bedroom in a luxury hou…
$1,138
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 4
Rent Budva No. 2941. One bedroom apartment 63m2 for rent for a year, in the Rozino area. Str…
$740
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3
Rent Budva #7044. Long-term rent of 1 bedroom apartment. New building, elevator. Parking spa…
$740
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
One bedroom furnished apartment for rent in The Old Bakery complex in Budva, 47 m2 in area.T…
$679
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for_an_year_one_bedroom_BudvaID ID📍Rent a one-bedroom apartment in Budva📌Location: in …
$854
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
#Rent_for_year_two_bedrooms_BudvaID 140Rent a two-bedroom apartment in the very center of Bu…
$1,081
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for_year_studio_BudvaID ID📍Rent a studio apartment in Budva, in a modern premium class…
$683
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
#Rent_for_a_year_three_bedrooms_BeciciID 4📍Rent a spacious apartment with three bedrooms in …
$1,480
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Rent Budva #7047. Long term rent 2 bedroom apartment, opposite Parma restaurant. Ground leve…
$740
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

with Sea view