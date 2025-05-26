Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment buildings for sale in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

Revenue house 303 m² in Trebesin, Montenegro
Revenue house 303 m²
Trebesin, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 303 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale legal villa with swimming pool and sea views in Herceg Novi.Location - Trebesin, 1 …
$621,266
