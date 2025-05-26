Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

сommercial property
49
hotels
18
1 property total found
Office 25 m² in Igalo, Montenegro
Office 25 m²
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 1
Non-residential premises for sale in Igalo, Herceg Novi. 200 meters from the highway and 800…
$79,070
Agency
Black Mount
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
