  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Golubovci
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Golubovci, Montenegro

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
3 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
Tutsk Riviera, Mrčevac district. Three-bedroom house Sea view Distance to the sea is 3 km.…
$611,220
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
This beautiful two-bedroom apartment in Rafailovici offers a perfect blend of comfort and co…
$185,549
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Discover a fantastic investment opportunity in Bečići! This one-bedroom apartment is situate…
$130,976
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Discover the perfect family home in a brand-new residential complex in Dubovica, Budva. This…
$355,708
5 bedroom house in Pecurice, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Pecurice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
House for sale in Dobra Voda. The house has 3 floors. On the second floor there are 2 separa…
$191,006
3 bedroom apartment in Przno, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Spacious apartment with stunning views in Przno, Budva Riviera Spacious three-bedroom apartm…
$642,300
5 bedroom house in Pecurice, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Pecurice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a magnificent 3-storey house of 234 m2 in Dobra Voda, Bar. The year of construction…
$305,610
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
For sale: a modern 67m² apartment in the sought-after Dubovica Lux neighborhood of Budva. Si…
$216,110
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Discover a new residential and business complex in Bečići, offering modern apartments with s…
$162,737
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 9/15
Luxury furnished 3-bedroom apartment in the Riviera residential complex on the first coastli…
$939,751
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Discover a cozy and fully furnished one-bedroom apartment for rent in the sought-after neigh…
$764
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Cozy apartment in a new houseFor sale 1-bedroom apartment of 45 m2 in a new house, located o…
$146,811
