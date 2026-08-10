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Long-term villas rentals in Zeta Municipality, Montenegro

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5 properties total found
3 bedroom villa in Golubovci, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Golubovci, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
A beautifully maintained and fully furnished 160 m² house for rent in Zeta, situated on a sp…
$1,156
per month
VAT
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Villa in , Montenegro
Villa
, Montenegro
Area 450 m²
A newly built 450 m² warehouse located in Zeta, situated on a 2,000 m² plot of land, is now …
$2,318
per month
VAT
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in , Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
A luxurious villa for rent, with an area of 330 m² on a plot of 1,800 m². It features a 9x4 …
$3,476
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Mazur EstateMazur Estate
Villa in , Montenegro
Villa
, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
A newly built 450 m² warehouse located in Zeta, situated on a 2,000 m² plot of land, is now …
$2,318
per month
VAT
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in , Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
A luxurious villa for rent, with an area of 330 m² on a plot of 1,800 m². It features a 9x4 …
$3,476
per month
VAT
Leave a request
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