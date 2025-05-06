Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

5 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
We offer for sale a villa in the developed area of ​​Dobrota, an area of ​​210 square meters…
$1,31M
First Realty
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
While driving along a quiet water front street in Ljuta, one comes across this wonderful, au…
$2,08M
NLM Consultancy
English, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
Floor 4/4
4-bedroom modern villa under construction in a luxurious villa community in the village of D…
$2,23M
VALUE.ONE
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 323 m²
Floor 3/3
4-bedroom modern villa under construction in a luxurious villa community in the village of D…
$1,79M
VALUE.ONE
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 2
Magnificent waterfront resort located in Boka Kotorska – place of extraordinary beauty with …
$1,84M
VALUE.ONE
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
