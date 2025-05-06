Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Dobrota
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

Villa Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 373 m²
We offer luxury residences for sale, located in the heart of the stunning Bay of Kotor in Mo…
$1,62M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
We offer for sale a villa in the developed area of ​​Dobrota, an area of ​​210 square meters…
$1,31M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
While driving along a quiet water front street in Ljuta, one comes across this wonderful, au…
$2,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$944,777
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
We offer for sale a house with a unique location on the first line in Dobrota, with an area …
$1,94M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 308 m²
We offer for sale a luxury residence located in the heart of Montenegro’s stunning Bay of Ko…
$1,26M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go