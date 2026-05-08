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Pool Studio apartments in Dobrota, Montenegro

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1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in , Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 6
A furnished studio apartment is offered for sale in the modern The House complex in Kotor, M…
$171,736
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Agency
Status-M, D.O.O
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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