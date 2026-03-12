Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments with garden in Dobrota, Montenegro

3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4
A luxury apartment is available for long-term rental in Dobrota, Kotor, just 500 meters from…
$1,453
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 3
A brand new, luxurious two-bedroom apartment is available for long-term rent in Dobrota, Kot…
$1,744
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1
A brand-new, modernly furnished apartment in the neighborhood of Dobrota, Kotor, is availabl…
$1,046
per month
