Terraced Houses for sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

44
14 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 323 m²
Floor 3/3
4-bedroom modern villa under construction in a luxurious villa community in the village of D…
$1,79M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Description of the object : Three-storey verandas villa, terraces descend. At the moment, o…
$1,93M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 365 m²
Three-storey villa of 365 m2 in the city of Dobrota. Ground floor: garage, laundry ro…
$1,73M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
While driving along a quiet water front street in Ljuta, one comes across this wonderful, au…
$2,08M
4 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. An old four -story stone mansion on the first line by the…
$1,70M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
For your attention, we present a three-story villa in the amazing town of Kavach, Boko-Kotor…
$929,353
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 308 m²
We offer for sale a luxury residence located in the heart of Montenegro’s stunning Bay of Ko…
$1,26M
7 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 220 m²
A beautiful house for lovers of the exclusively first line of the sea, located near the city…
$934,545
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 373 m²
We offer luxury residences for sale, located in the heart of the stunning Bay of Kotor in Mo…
$1,62M
Villa in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 2078 For sale is a luxurious villa with a pool and breathtaking views of the Bay of Ko…
$2,05M
2 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Oka Kotorskaya Bay, the area of ​​the light of the doctor. Apartment with two bedrooms Squa…
$193,527
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
Floor 4/4
4-bedroom modern villa under construction in a luxurious villa community in the village of D…
$2,23M
7 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
The house built in 1980 is located on the first line of the sea in the quiet area of Kotor K…
$934,545
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 2
Magnificent waterfront resort located in Boka Kotorska – place of extraordinary beauty with …
$1,84M
