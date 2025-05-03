Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 308 m²
We offer for sale a luxury residence located in the heart of Montenegro’s stunning Bay of Ko…
$1,26M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 373 m²
We offer luxury residences for sale, located in the heart of the stunning Bay of Kotor in Mo…
$1,62M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 2078 For sale is a luxurious villa with a pool and breathtaking views of the Bay of Ko…
$2,05M
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Floor 3
Exclusive Apartment Offer in a New Luxury Complex in Dobrota, Boka Kotorska BayOur Special R…
$587,737
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
