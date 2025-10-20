Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Dobrota
  4. Residential
  5. Condo
  6. Garage

Condos with garage for sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

Condo Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Condo in Dobrota, Montenegro
Condo
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/3
text
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go