Terraced Apartments for sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

89 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
We offer for sale a luxurious one-bedroom apartment of 52 sq meters in Dobrota. The apart…
$223,436
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. Penthouse with three bedrooms in a new complex with a poo…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Boka Kotorsky Bay, the area of ​​kindness. New apartments from the developer with two and th…
$181,634
Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 39 m²
Kindness. New apartments from the developer. Three -storey house The buyer is exempted from…
$170,087
4 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Floor 5/5
Luxurious penthouse with 4 bedrooms is located in a new residential complex with a swimming …
$683,220
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Apartment in a new complex in the village. Kindness with 2 bedrooms and panoramic sea views …
$287,726
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 119 m²
$303,264
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
We offer for sale a duplex apartment with an area of ​​121 square meters in a new building i…
$316,756
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 255 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. A new residential complex on a unique location. Apartment…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. New apartments from the developer. The buyer is exempted …
$139,342
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. Apartments in the new residential complex of the luxury c…
$187,784
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Apartment area: 156-400 square meters.m. Number of bedrooms: 2-3 Number of bathrooms: 2-3 Co…
$434,140
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Area 48 square meters.m. Floor - 2 Parking space in front of the house - is included in th…
$117,949
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 381 m²
For sale there is a chic duplex in Lute. The total area of which is 381 m2 (114m2 first floo…
$1,04M
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. New apartments from the developer. The buyer is exempted …
$168,763
4 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 224 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. Apartment with four bedrooms in a new residential complex…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
Boka Kotorsky Bay, the area of ​​kindness. New apartments from the developer with two and th…
$229,205
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
The apartment is for sale with furniture-free decoration. The decoration includes first-clas…
$347,312
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Cozy, bright apartment, located in the Kotor community, St.The doctor.  Located apartment in…
$99,364
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Boka Kotorsky Bay, the area of ​​kindness. New apartments from the developer with two and th…
$181,634
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. An apartment with one bedroom with its own parking in a n…
$153,254
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The apartment is for those who like to relax on the terrace with beautiful sea views. The wi…
$225,511
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
$276,159
Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 39 m²
$147,880
Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 28 m²
Budvan Riviera, Rafailovichi district. Apartment Studio on the first line The distance to t…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. New apartments from the developer. The buyer is exempted …
$255,109
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
Two-level penthouse with 3 bedrooms on 1 line in a house with its beach. The penthouse inclu…
$578,817
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. A new apartment with two bedrooms in a new residential co…
$405,433
