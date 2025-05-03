Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

penthouses
11
multi-level apartments
4
1 BHK
89
2 BHK
150
35 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. Apartment with two bedrooms in a new residential complex …
$429,218
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Dobrota area. Two-bedroom apartment in a new residential complex with swi…
$255,654
Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 32 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Dobrota area. Studio apartment in a new residential complex with a swimmi…
$119,598
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 200 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Dobrota area. Distance to the sea 400m. Sea view Convenient access from …
$613,386
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive Apartment Offer in a New Luxury Complex in Dobrota, Boka Kotorska BayOur special r…
$339,079
Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 27 m²
$102,656
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. Apartments in the new residential complex of the luxury c…
$578,958
4 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 224 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. Apartment with four bedrooms in a new residential complex…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 255 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. A new residential complex on a unique location. Apartment…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
The apartment is for sale with furniture-free decoration. The decoration includes first-clas…
$347,312
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. A new residential complex on a unique location. Apartment…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
$284,906
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3
Exclusive Apartment Offer in a New Luxury Complex in Dobrota, Boka Kotorska BayOur Special R…
$223,792
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. A new residential complex on a unique location. Apartment…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Apartment area: 78 sq. M.m. Stylish, new 2-bedroom apartment in an elite business-class resi…
$249,630
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Kindness. One-bedroom apartment Distance to the sea 150m. Sea view Area 61 sq.m. Floor –…
$199,548
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Spacious two-bedroom apartment 76 sq.m. in a complex with swimming pool in Kotore. The Apart…
$233,636
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. Apartments in the new residential complex of the luxury c…
$187,784
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. Apartments in the new residential complex of the luxury c…
$268,309
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 119 m²
$303,264
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. Apartment with three bedrooms in a new residential comple…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. New residential small -apartment building in a comfortabl…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
We offer for sale a luxurious two-bedroom apartment of 74 square meters with panoramic sea v…
$276,443
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Apartment area: 156-400 square meters.m. Number of bedrooms: 2-3 Number of bathrooms: 2-3 Co…
$434,140
