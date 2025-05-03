Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Dobrota
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

penthouses
11
multi-level apartments
4
1 BHK
89
2 BHK
150
202 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Beautiful view from the balcony of the blue waters of the Bay of Kotor and the beautiful vil…
$141,028
MONTBEL D.O.O.
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 39 m²
$147,880
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/4
Fantastic apartment with mountain and bay views in Dobrota. Set against the mountain slopes …
$201,347
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. New apartment with two bedrooms Distance to the sea 300 …
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. Apartment with two bedrooms in a new residential complex …
$429,218
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. A new apartment with one bedroom in a new residential com…
$200,054
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment in Dobrota with an area of 67 m2. The apartment is…
$230,583
First Realty
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
a11-129. Four bedroom apartment in Dobrota for sale Pay special attention to this comfortabl…
$239,195
Red Feniks Montenegro
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
Real Estate, MontenegroWe offer a two-bedroom apartment of 60m², located on the 2nd floor at…
Price on request
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
Boka Kotorsky Bay, the area of ​​kindness. New apartments from the developer with two and th…
$220,556
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Sale of a 1-bedroom apartment in a new residential complex in the developed area of ​​Dobrot…
$153,657
First Realty
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
A11-071. Luxury apartment with amazing inside design located close to the a beach in Dobrota…
$351,988
Red Feniks Montenegro
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
New apartment with a garage and panoramic views in Dobrota. The building was completed in 20…
$170,713
Monteonline
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Dobrota area. Two-bedroom apartment in a new residential complex with swi…
$255,654
Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 32 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Dobrota area. Studio apartment in a new residential complex with a swimmi…
$119,598
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
We present to your attention a duplex penthouse with 3 bedrooms on the 1st line in the house…
$572,531
Monteonline
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1
A11-007. Apartment with a sea view and big terrace in DobrotaFor sale - Lovely new apartment…
$134,091
Red Feniks Montenegro
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
The apartment is located on the third floor of a building in an excellent and accessible loc…
$300,626
Monteonline
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
We offer for sale a modern two-bedroom apartment with an area of 65 square meters in the dev…
$245,100
First Realty
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Dobrota - an apartment with 2 bedrooms, a large terrace and a parking space - one of the bes…
$161,050
Monteonline
English, Русский, Српски
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 200 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Dobrota area. Distance to the sea 400m. Sea view Convenient access from …
$613,386
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. A new apartment with two bedrooms in a new residential co…
$405,433
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Dobrota area. New apartment with two bedrooms Distance to the sea 400 m.…
$235,934
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
We offer for sale a 3-room apartment with an area of 108 m2 (parking space + fully furnished…
$277,330
First Realty
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
We present to your attention a rare lot - an apartment with 2 bedrooms and panoramic views o…
$209,365
Monteonline
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive Apartment Offer in a New Luxury Complex in Dobrota, Boka Kotorska BayOur special r…
$339,079
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Apartments in a new luxury complex in Ljuta, Boka Kotorska Bay. The complex is located 40 m …
$154,546
Montesale
English, Русский, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/3
For Sale: Stunning 4-Bedroom Apartment with Panoramic Sea Views in Dobrota, Kotor Discove…
$226,752
NLM Consultancy
English, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment of 35 square meters in a new building in Dobrota, …
$158,933
First Realty
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
