  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Dobrota
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

penthouses
11
multi-level apartments
4
1 BHK
89
2 BHK
150
35 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Beautiful view from the balcony of the blue waters of the Bay of Kotor and the beautiful vil…
$141,028
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment in Dobrota with an area of 67 m2. The apartment is…
$230,583
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Sale of a 1-bedroom apartment in a new residential complex in the developed area of ​​Dobrot…
$153,657
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
We offer for sale a modern two-bedroom apartment with an area of 65 square meters in the dev…
$245,100
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment of 35 square meters in a new building in Dobrota, …
$158,933
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room studio apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
For sale a beautiful and spacious studio apartment with an area of 46 sq. meters! The apa…
$121,761
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/6
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Spacious and sunny three bedroom apartment with stunning views of the bay! Located in a quie…
$242,936
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 8/8
text
$89,727
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
We offer for sale an apartment of 75 square meters in a modern complex Buena Vista with two …
$199,791
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment with an area of 85 sq. meters and a terrace of 70 …
$367,139
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
We offer you a new unique three-bedroom penthouse with an area of ​​109 square meters in Dob…
$488,762
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
We offer for sale a new two-bedroom apartment with an area of ​​62 square meters in Dobrota.…
$225,439
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo in Dobrota, Montenegro
Condo
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/3
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 6/6
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
We offer for sale two new apartments in Dobrota. 106 sq meters – 300,000 euros 155 sq …
$322,124
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Introducing a remarkable attic apartment located in Dobrota (The Bay of Kotor), within a bea…
$323,654
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 1
Luxurious apartment with a large living room and two bedrooms, panoramic sea views in a resi…
$238,435
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Beautiful and very cozy apartment in Dobrota (Kotor) for sale! We bring to your attention…
$225,691
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale a spacious apartment in Dobrota with a huge terrace and views of the sea and mounta…
$270,785
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
We offer for sale a luxury apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The apartment i…
$285,932
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 408 m²
Floor 5/5
Penthouse for sale with a panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor Penthouse for sale in a new c…
$522,730
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Sale of the last three apartments in a new residential complex in the village of Dobrota (Ko…
$245,189
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
For sale we offer a unique stylish apartment with two bedrooms with an area of 75 square met…
$245,981
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room studio apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
We offer for sale a studio apartment with an area of ​​38 square meters in Dobrota. The apar…
$112,689
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
We offer for sale a three-bedroom apartment with an area of 120 sq. meters, in Dobrota. The …
$434,654
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
We offer for sale a cozy two-bedroom apartment of 61 square meters in the resort village of …
$263,852
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
text
$142,508
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
We offer for sale a duplex apartment with an area of ​​121 square meters in a new building i…
$316,756
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
text
$141,283
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
