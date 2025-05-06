Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Dobrota
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

penthouses
11
multi-level apartments
4
1 BHK
91
2 BHK
150
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Floor 5/5
Luxurious penthouse with 4 bedrooms is located in a new residential complex with a swimming …
$683,220
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 3
An apartment with excellent panoramic sea view based in picturesque Kotor Bay in the town of…
$283,724
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxury three-bedroom apartment in the most beautiful part of the Bay of Kotor, in the town o…
$703,696
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go