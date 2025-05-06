Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Dobrota
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

penthouses
11
multi-level apartments
4
1 BHK
91
2 BHK
150
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
18 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 6/6
text
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
text
$142,508
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo in Dobrota, Montenegro
Condo
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/3
text
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/6
text
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The apartment is for those who like to relax on the terrace with beautiful sea views. The wi…
$225,511
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing apartments in Dobrota for sale: located in Dobrota, Montenegro, in the immediate vic…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 8/8
text
$89,727
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
We offer for sale a modern two-bedroom apartment with an area of 65 square meters in the dev…
$245,100
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing apartments in Dobrota for sale: located in Dobrota, Montenegro, in the immediate vic…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/5
text
$263,904
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 3
Charming 3-Bedroom Apartment with Sea & Mountain Views – Exceptional Value!   Discover…
$315,780
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 6/8
text
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing apartments in Dobrota for sale: located in Dobrota, Montenegro, in the immediate vic…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment in Dobrota with an area of 67 m2. The apartment is…
$230,583
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/6
text
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 408 m²
Floor 5/5
Penthouse for sale with a panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor Penthouse for sale in a new c…
$522,730
Leave a request
Condo 1 room in Dobrota, Montenegro
Condo 1 room
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 5
text
$125,882
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
We offer for sale a spacious duplex apartment of 102 square meters in Dobrota. The apartment…
$355,895
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go