  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Danilovgrad
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Danilovgrad, Montenegro

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 2
For sale: A new one-bedroom apartment of 72 m² in the Anatolia 2 building in Bečići.The apar…
$228,769
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4
Sale Budva #7135. We sell a sunny apartment in Budva with a panoramic view of the city and t…
$139,576
2 bedroom apartment in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious and functional apartment of 71m2 on the 2nd floor of a low-rise new building. The a…
$144,115
3 bedroom house in Zaljevo, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Zaljevo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Cozy house with orchard in Bar, Montenegro Location: Good Water, municipality Bar House area…
$204,709
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 6/8
A4-1826. One bedroom apartment in BudvaFor sale apartment in Budva with a mountain view.  A…
$164,904
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/2
Fully furnished 77 m² apartment in Marina Luštica Bay. Urgent resale at a competitive price…
$695,611
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Villa structure: House area: 179m2 + 32m2 (covered garage). There is an additional locomotiv…
$1,10M
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mrcevac, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mrcevac, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
$1,01M
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
For sale is a fully furnished one-bedroom apartment of 30 m2, located on the first floor of …
$96,668
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is located in a new complex with a swimming pool on the 2nd floor, in a buildi…
$155,463
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Floor 4
Three-bedroom penthouse (141.76m² of interior space + 115.39m² terrace)The apartment feature…
$3,97M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 room apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
Looking to become part of the exclusive Luštica Bay community? This unique opportunity in Ho…
$483,341
Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
