Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Danilovgrad Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro

Commercial property Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Commercial property in Spuz, Montenegro
Commercial property
Spuz, Montenegro
Izdaju se magacini, površine po 750 m², smještena na placu ukupne površine 5.500 m², uz magi…
$7,030
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Commercial property in Spuz, Montenegro
Commercial property
Spuz, Montenegro
Izdaje se namjesten poslovni prostor, površine 120m2, uz glavnu saobraćajnicu u Spužu. Stru…
$937
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go