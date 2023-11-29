Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Commercial
  4. Danilovgrad Municipality
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 7 bedrooms in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 400 m²
€250,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir