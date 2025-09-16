Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Buljarica
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Buljarica, Montenegro

3 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Buljarica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Buljarica, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 752 m²
Number of floors 3
House on the cliff in Buljarica, Montenegro. Direct from the owner.  Key features: - 752…
$692,407
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский
8 bedroom House in Buljarica, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
A house for sale with a view of the sea in Buljarice in a fantastic location.The house is an…
$870,409
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Floor 3/3
$828,660
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
