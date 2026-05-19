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Short-term rental studios in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/6
Spacious bright studio apartment of 34 m2 with sea views.In the complex "STATUS" with a pool…
$140
per night
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Agency
Status-M, D.O.O
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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