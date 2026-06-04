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Short-term rental condos in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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1 property total found
1 room Condo in Boreti, Montenegro
1 room Condo
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
We offer for rent a modern studio in the Status residential complex in Becici. The complex i…
$99
per night
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