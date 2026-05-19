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Monthly rent of mountain view restaurants in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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Restaurant 700 m² in Becici, Montenegro
Restaurant 700 m²
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 700 m²
Floor 3
Real estate, Montenegro, Budva, BečićiA hotel of 700 m² in Bečići is being leased out. It is…
$79,710
per month
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
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English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
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Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Sea view
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