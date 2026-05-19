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Long-term investment properties rentals in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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2 properties total found
Investment 190 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Investment 190 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 190 m²
Floor 10
A rooftop terrace of 190 m² with a panoramic view in the settlement of Vidikovac, Budva, is …
$1,758
per month
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Investment 160 m² in Kamenovo, Montenegro
Investment 160 m²
Kamenovo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 160 m²
A business space of 160m² is being rented out — Kamenovo, near the highway, located in an ex…
$2,931
per month
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
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Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Sea view
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