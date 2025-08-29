Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Boreti
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Boreti, Montenegro

condos
3
1 BHK
51
2 BHK
30
3 BHK
12
Apartment Delete
Clear all
20 properties total found
1 room apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2
Sale Becici 4408. For sale studio 28m2 in residence Boreti Residence. The apartment is locat…
$103,646
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
Budva Riviera, Becici district. New apartments from the Developer in a seven-storey club hou…
$439,871
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
Budva Riviera, Becici district. New apartment with one bedroom in a convenient area Distanc…
$186,189
Leave a request
Tut TravelTut Travel
Condo 1 bedroom in Boreti, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 13
text
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Floor 7/11
Breathtaking panoramic views of the sea, Becici beach and Sveti Stefan. The new residenti…
$739,214
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
apartment structure: kitchen-living room, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, terrace. convenience: …
$125,622
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 5/6
text
$190,011
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 286 m²
Apartments in the villa (A2/V10): 2 bedrooms, 156 sq.m. + 130 m. ROI 6%. The cost of a pac…
$1,94M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
Apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
#ID 597🏗 📍 — 🔹 Совре🔹 🔹 ✅ ✅ • 🟡 Сту• 🟡 1 с• 🟡 2 с• 🟡 3 с💶 📞 +38268568688 (все
$94,620
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTE TOP Real Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 457 m²
Apartments in the villa (A5/V6): 3 bedrooms, 255 sq.m. + 202 M.KV Terassa on the roof. ROI 6…
$2,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 5
#sell #bechichichiId 207🏠2 bedroom apartment for sale in Elia Residences complex, Becici.Are…
$312,155
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTE TOP Real Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Apartments in the villa (AS2/V32): 2 bedrooms, 133 sq.m. ROI 6%. The cost of a package of …
$1,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
#sell #bechichichiID 533🏠 Apartment for sale with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Becici. Hous…
$325,491
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTE TOP Real Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 9/7
text
$876,162
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
Budva Riviera, Becici district. Two bedroom apartment in a seven-storey club house in a conv…
$349,104
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 502 m²
Apartments in the villa (A2/V3): 2 bedrooms, 271 sq.m. + 231 M.KV Terassa on the roof. ROI 6…
$3,56M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Apartments in the villa (A3/V25): 2 bedrooms, 177 sq.m. ROI 6%. The cost of a package of f…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in a complex opposite the Splendid Hotel in Becici, Budv…
$318,069
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4
#sell #bechichichiID 538🏠 Excellent apartment with stunning sea views in Becici, only 350 m …
$109,890
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTE TOP Real Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 7
We present to you a new investment project in Montenegro “Montesa Hill Premium Residence” in…
$158,124
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go