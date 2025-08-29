Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Boreti, Montenegro

16 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/5
Sale Becici #7340. One-bedroom apartment, 38 m2 + 13 m2 terrace, 4th floor without elevator,…
$122,163
1 room apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2
Sale Becici 4408. For sale studio 28m2 in residence Boreti Residence. The apartment is locat…
$103,646
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 6/6
For sale One bedroom Penthouse with a roof and panoramic Sea View in Becici The apartment h…
$226,918
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Floor 7/11
Breathtaking panoramic views of the sea, Becici beach and Sveti Stefan. The new residenti…
$739,214
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Apartments in the villa (A1/V28): 2 bedrooms, 146 sq.m. ROI 6%. The cost of a package of f…
$917,574
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
apartment structure: kitchen-living room, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, terrace. convenience: …
$125,622
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
apartment structure: kitchen-living room, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, terrace. convenience: …
$174,992
3 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 5/6
text
$190,011
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/5
#Selling #BeciciID 412🏠 For sale apartment with 2 bedrooms in Budva, Boreti districtArea: 86…
$275,972
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/6
text
$190,011
Apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
Apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
#ID 597🏗 📍 — 🔹 Совре🔹 🔹 ✅ ✅ • 🟡 Сту• 🟡 1 с• 🟡 2 с• 🟡 3 с💶 📞 +38268568688 (все
$94,620
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Apartments in the villa (A1/V26): 2 bedrooms, 149 sq.m. ROI 6%. The cost of a package of f…
$1,03M
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 9/7
text
$876,162
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Apartments in the villa (A3/V25): 2 bedrooms, 177 sq.m. ROI 6%. The cost of a package of f…
$1,30M
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in a complex opposite the Splendid Hotel in Becici, Budv…
$318,069
Condo 1 bedroom in Boreti, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 7/8
text
Price on request
