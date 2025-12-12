Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Blizikuce
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Blizikuce, Montenegro

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Modern Sea-View Villa in Blizikuće This elegant contemporary villa offers a perfect blend…
$577,312
VAT
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go