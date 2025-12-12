Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Blizikuce, Montenegro

Villa 3 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Modern Sea-View Villa in Blizikuće This elegant contemporary villa offers a perfect blend…
$577,312
VAT
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate, MontenegroFor sale: A luxury villa under construction, located in the exclusive…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Exclusive new villa for sale! This impressive property covers an area of 600 m2, located on …
$3,51M
Century 21Century 21
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A newly built luxury villa with a gross area of 400 m2 is for sale in Blizikuće, Budva.The v…
Price on request
