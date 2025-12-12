Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Blizikuce
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Blizikuce, Montenegro

Villa Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Modern Sea-View Villa in Blizikuće This elegant contemporary villa offers a perfect blend…
$577,312
VAT
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
A stunning villa for sale in the village of Tudorovichi, next to the island of St. Stefan, 1…
$2,74M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate, MontenegroFor sale: A luxury villa under construction, located in the exclusive…
Price on request
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
Villa 4 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Exclusive new villa for sale! This impressive property covers an area of 600 m2, located on …
$3,51M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A newly built luxury villa with a gross area of 400 m2 is for sale in Blizikuće, Budva.The v…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go