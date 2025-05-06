Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Bijela, Montenegro

3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
We bring to your attention a spacious, beautiful villa with a large swimming pool and waterf…
$751,565
Villa 11 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa 11 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
Area 380 m²
Apart-hotel with a swimming pool and panoramic views in Bijela (Herceg-Novska Riviera). On …
$676,408
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
We offer to your attention a family-owned, spacious house a couple of minutes from the sea i…
$354,309
