Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bijela
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Monthly rent of mountain view flats and apartments in Bijela, Montenegro

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
This modernly furnished one-bedroom apartment, covering 44 m², is located on the second leve…
$576
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go