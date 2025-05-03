Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bijela
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Bijela, Montenegro

villas
8
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Bijela, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2075 A house is for sale in Herceg Novi, Biela, just a 3-minute walk from the sea. …
$312,813
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
5 bedroom house in Bijela, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
For sale spacious house in Biel, district of Herceg Novi. The house with a total area of 200…
$301,131
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go