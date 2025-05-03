Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Bijela, Montenegro

3 bedroom house in Bijela, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2075 A house is for sale in Herceg Novi, Biela, just a 3-minute walk from the sea.
$312,813
5 bedroom house in Bijela, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
For sale spacious house in Biel, district of Herceg Novi. The house with a total area of 200…
$301,131
Villa 11 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa 11 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
Area 380 m²
Apart-hotel with a swimming pool and panoramic views in Bijela (Herceg-Novska Riviera). On …
$676,408
5 bedroom house in Bijela, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
D2-168. House with panoramic view of Kotor BayThe house has a total area of ​​143 sqm on a p…
$446,969
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
We bring to your attention a spacious, beautiful villa with a large swimming pool and waterf…
$751,565
House in Bijela, Montenegro
House
Bijela, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
D9-3003. Sea view homuse in the village of BijelaThe villa is very spacious; there are two …
$781,079
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
We offer to your attention a family-owned, spacious house a couple of minutes from the sea i…
$354,309
5 bedroom house in Bijela, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Floor 3/3
D7-004. Luxury villa on the bay, Bijela, Herceg Novifor sale   villa in a quiet and popular …
$2,18M
5 bedroom house in Bijela, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
D2-1039. Three-storey house with a wonderful garden in BielaBiela, Boka Kotorska Bay. 159m2…
$502,840
