Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bijela
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Bijela, Montenegro

villas
10
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Bijela, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 226 m²
We offer for sale a large four-storey house with a total living area of ​​226 square meters.…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go