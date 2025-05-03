Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bijela
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Bijela, Montenegro

1 BHK
33
2 BHK
16
3 BHK
5
4 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
$436,101
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Belel district. New apartment with one bedroom Distance to the sea 500…
$113,521
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Belel district. New apartment with one bedroom Distance to the sea 500…
$109,197
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/5
ID-1767 Two-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in a Luxury Residential Complex in Herceg Novi, B…
$233,610
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
$212,599
Leave a request
Apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
Apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Area 350 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Baoshichi district.  Acting four -storey mini hotel for 6 rooms The di…
$627,070
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
The city of Herceg Novy, the Belel region. The new residential apartment building near the s…
Price on request
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment in the Bijela settlement. The interior area of ​​t…
$250,155
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go