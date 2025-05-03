Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Bijela, Montenegro

24 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/4
A7-061. 1+1 apartment in Bijela, Herceg NoviApartment for sale in Bijela, Herceg Novi. 10 m…
$138,560
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/3
A7-030. One bedroom apartment in Bijela, Herceg NoviFor sale In Bijela, Herceg Novi Three a…
$106,155
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
$436,101
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Belel district. New apartment with one bedroom Distance to the sea 500…
$113,521
Condo 1 bedroom in Bijela, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 4
A11-107. Great front line apartments in a new project Front line apartments ready to move in…
Price on request
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Belel district. New apartment with one bedroom Distance to the sea 500…
$109,197
3 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1
A2-1206. Spacious, sunny apartment in village of BijelaFor sale spacious, sunny apartment in…
$294,917
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
$212,599
2 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Residential complex on the sea. Each house is a 3-storey mansion and according to the projec…
$165,103
Apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
Apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Area 350 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Baoshichi district.  Acting four -storey mini hotel for 6 rooms The di…
$627,070
2 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
The city of Herceg Novy, the Belel region. The new residential apartment building near the s…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
Selling ID3582. 2 studio apartments with a 50-meter terrace are an advantageous offer for pe…
$158,232
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/4
A7-051. Apartments in a complex in Boka bay in Baosici, Herceg NoviLuxurious Sea-View Apartm…
$211,633
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
A7-062. Studio apartment 1+0 in Bijela, Herceg NoviApartment for sale in Bijela, Herceg Novi…
$106,155
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/3
А7-048. Sea view one-bedroom apartment, Bijela, Herceg NoviFor sale! One-bedroom fully equi…
$189,962
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/2
A5-195. Three bedroom apartment in BijelaFor sale a spacious apartment in the village of Bij…
$195,549
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/5
А7-003. 4+1 apartment in Baosici with a large terraceLarge apartment for a big family. The a…
$502,840
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
Apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
A plot of 420m2 is for sale, located on the first line to the sea, in the town of Bijela, in…
$288,217
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment of 72 square meters in a club complex with a swimm…
$233,610
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment in the Bijela settlement. The interior area of ​​t…
$250,155
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
A11-142. Modern Two-Bedroom Apartment with Garage in BijelaDiscover your new home in this co…
$227,933
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
A11-143. One Bedroom Apartment for Sale – Prime Seaside Location Discover this charming 42m²…
$130,544
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
A5-223. Duplex apartment in the center of BijelaFor sale duplex apartment in the center of B…
$156,439
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
