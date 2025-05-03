Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Bijela, Montenegro

1 BHK
33
2 BHK
16
3 BHK
5
4 BHK
3
3 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Bijela, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment of 72 square meters in a club complex with a swimm…
$233,610
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment in the Bijela settlement. The interior area of ​​t…
$250,155
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
