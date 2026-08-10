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Monthly rent of mountain view villas in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

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2 properties total found
Villa in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa
Kunje, Montenegro
Area 497 m²
On the very shore of the Adriatic Sea in the town of Uteha, 8 km. from the city. Bar built a…
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Villa for rent on the 1st line with its beach and swimming pool! The villa is located in a c…
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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