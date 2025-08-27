Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of villas in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

1 property total found
5 bedroom villa in Kunje, Montenegro
5 bedroom villa
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 2
Villa je na Utjehi kod Bara.280 m25 spavaći sobi2 kupatilaSaunaBazenRoštilj5 TerasaParking
$1,746
per month
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
