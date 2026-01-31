Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Căușeni District, Moldova

1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Copanca, Moldova
UP UP
3 bedroom house
Copanca, Moldova
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
sell a new house with repairs. facade can be painted or if desired. roofing natural shingles…
$191,088
Properties features in Căușeni District, Moldova

Cheap
Luxury
