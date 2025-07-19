Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Region Cienega, Mexico

houses
10
10 properties total found
2 bedroom house in San Cristobal Zapotitlan, Mexico
2 bedroom house
San Cristobal Zapotitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Paradise House, San Cristóbal, Zapotitlán. 4,505 m2 of 250 m2 of constr…
$42,029
3 bedroom house in Chantepec El Chante, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Chantepec El Chante, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Furnished house rental of the champla champalaDoes not include maintenance - available from …
$249,915
2 bedroom house in San Luis Soyatlan, Mexico
2 bedroom house
San Luis Soyatlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Jocotepec sale house with Lago 2 000m2 surface $ 3,500,000Property located in the “Salitre” …
$188,108
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in San Antonio Tlayacapan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
San Antonio Tlayacapan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
House with beautiful garden in Chapala. Beautiful house in La Rivera de Chapala on a single…
$795,430
4 bedroom house in Jocotepec, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Jocotepec, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Nice and large house located in the El Crucero neighborhoodIt consists of 152m2 of construct…
$115,085
5 bedroom house in Chantepec El Chante, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Chantepec El Chante, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
2 houses with pool in Chantepec Jocotepec $ 7,300,000Excellent property, very well located i…
$392,340
3 bedroom house in Jocotepec, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Jocotepec, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Casa Chardonnay - Exclusive presale386 m2 of land 228 m2 of constructionLive the luxury in t…
$436,680
2 bedroom house in San Juan Cosala, Mexico
2 bedroom house
San Juan Cosala, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
House sale in San Juan Cosalá Vista Lago y MontañaPrecio $7,500,000200m2 of land 320m2 const…
$403,089
4 bedroom house in San Antonio Tlayacapan, Mexico
4 bedroom house
San Antonio Tlayacapan, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 847 m²
House for sale in San Antonio Tlayacapan. 450 m2 of land and 847 M2 M2 MenJust 10 min from …
$886,797
4 bedroom house in Ajijic, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Ajijic, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
House for sale in La Floresta, Ajijic. 700 m2 of land 255 m2 of construction.House in the e…
$489,082
