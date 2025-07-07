Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Mineral de la Reforma
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Mineral de la Reforma, Mexico

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Mineral de la Reforma, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mineral de la Reforma, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
120 m2 of land, 165 m2 of construction.House developed on 2 levels that has the following ch…
$1,31M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Mineral de la Reforma, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Mineral de la Reforma, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Immediate deliveryBy appointmentSilver hillsBack of Plaza Q., privately deprived, corner hou…
$1,55M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Mineral de la Reforma, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mineral de la Reforma, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
2 -level room house in San Cristobal private colonyP.B: * living room, * dining room, * kitc…
$1,37M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mineral de la Reforma, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go