Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Iguala de la Independencia
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Iguala de la Independencia, Mexico

Iguala
3
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Iguala, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Iguala, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Your ideal space in the heart of Iguala is waiting for you!Are you looking for a functional …
$1,58M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Iguala, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Iguala, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Immediate deliveryBy appointmentLand 160m2Construction 185 m2Unique opportunity for those lo…
$1,74M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Iguala, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Iguala, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Immediate deliveryBy appointmentHouse located in the Iguala center that has the following ch…
$1,26M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Iguala de la Independencia, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go