Houses for sale in El Marques, Mexico

4 bedroom house in El Marques, Mexico
4 bedroom house
El Marques, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Casa de Campo for sale, located in the municipality of Huimilpan, 10 minutes from the city o…
$11,90M
3 bedroom house in La Canada, Mexico
3 bedroom house
La Canada, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Park Residential: Model H: 138 m2Amenities: Alberca, Party Hall, Gym, Children's Games, Pet …
$5,19M
TekceTekce
2 bedroom house in La Canada, Mexico
2 bedroom house
La Canada, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Park Residential: Model F: 98 m2Amenities: Alberca, Party Hall, Gym, Children's Games, Pet Z…
$2,63M
3 bedroom house in La Canada, Mexico
3 bedroom house
La Canada, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Park Residential: Model D: 98m2Amenities: Alberca, Party Hall, Gym, Children's Games, Pet Zo…
$2,64M
2 bedroom house in El Marques, Mexico
2 bedroom house
El Marques, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Your next home in the Marquis, Querétaro: space and potentialImagine living in an area in fu…
$2,96M
3 bedroom house in El Marques, Mexico
3 bedroom house
El Marques, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Investment opportunity with high performance.Acquisition at a price well below commercial va…
$2,68M
3 bedroom house in La Canada, Mexico
3 bedroom house
La Canada, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Park Residential: Model C: 138 m2.Amenities: Alberca, Party Hall, Gym, Children's Games, Pet…
$3,65M
3 bedroom house in El Marques, Mexico
3 bedroom house
El Marques, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Investment opportunity with high performance.Acquisition at a price well below commercial va…
$1,95M
3 bedroom house in La Canada, Mexico
3 bedroom house
La Canada, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Park Residential: Model E: 138 m2.Amenities: Alberca, Party Hall, Gym, Children's Games, Pet…
$3,68M
3 bedroom house in La Canada, Mexico
3 bedroom house
La Canada, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Residential of the Model G: 138 m2 ParkAmenities: Alberca, Party Hall, Gym, Children's Games…
$2,77M
3 bedroom house in El Marques, Mexico
3 bedroom house
El Marques, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
Investment opportunity with high performance.Acquisition at a price well below commercial va…
$4,90M
2 bedroom house in La Canada, Mexico
2 bedroom house
La Canada, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Park residential:Modelo B: 85 m2Amenities: Alberca, Party Hall, Gym, Children's Games, Pet Z…
$2,31M
