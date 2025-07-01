Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Coahuila
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Coahuila, Mexico

3 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Torreon, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Torreon, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 776 m²
M2 of land: 1453.76Construction m2: 776Beautiful house for sale that has the following chara…
$10,04M
3 bedroom house in Torreon, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Torreon, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
Beautiful house developed with 1 parking drawer, and an excellent distribution consisting of…
$1,16M
3 bedroom house in Matamoros, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Matamoros, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Beautiful house developed with 1 parking drawer, and an excellent distribution consisting of…
$1,57M
