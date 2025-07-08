Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Chemax
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Chemax, Mexico

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Santa Cruz, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Santa Cruz, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Bali: Monaco terraceIt has a construction of 202 m2 and 190 m2 of land. Amenities: Alberca, …
$3,69M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Santa Cruz, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Santa Cruz, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Bali: MonacoIt has a construction 202 m2 and 190 m2 of land. Amenities: Alberca, games room,…
$3,69M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chemax, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go