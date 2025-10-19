Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Baja California
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Baja California, Mexico

Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Delegacion Plyas de Tijuana, Mexico
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Delegacion Plyas de Tijuana, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 850 m²
Floor 3/4
$3,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Español
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Baja California, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go